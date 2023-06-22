Live
Natho Nenu 1st Lyrical Launch by Aadi Saikumar
Prashanth Tanguturi is producing the movie 'Natho Nenu' with Saikumar, Srinivas Sai, Aditya Om, Deepali Rajput and Aishwarya Rajeev in the lead roles under the direction of Shanti Kumar Thurlapati (Jabardust fame).
Adi Saikumar has released the lyrical video of this film titled 'Osinee Vayyari Rama Silaka'.
Aadi said, "My father has been asking me about the choice of stories. He is playing a key role in this. Dad said that it is a feel good movie and his character will be new. If there is a good story, the Telugu audience will surely love it. I really like the newly released song. The lyrics are meaningful. I want the film to be successful too," he said.
"The audience welcomed me as a jabardast comedian. Now I have taken another step forward and made my first attempt as a director. I wrote the story, words and songs myself and completed this movie with the help of good producers. I am happy that Aadi Garu released our song even in his busy schedule. Sai Kumar's role will be new in this. In some scenes, his character is so emotional that he cries," said the director.
"We have made a first attempt with a good story. Sai Kumar will make a new appearance. We will announce the release date of the film after completing all the programs," said the producer.
Actors:
Sameer, Bhadram, Saikumar,Aditya Om,Suman, Shetty etc.
Technicians:
Camera: S.Murali Mohan Reddy
Music: Satya Kashyap, Background: S Chinna, Editing: Nandamuri Hari, Art: Peddiraju Addala, Lyrics: Ramajogaiah Shastri, Shantikumar, Choreographer: Bhanu, Chandra Kiran,
Fights: Nandu,
Banner: Sri Bhavnesh Productions,
Presented by: Ellalu Babu Tanguturi
PRO: MadhuVR