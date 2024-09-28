Live
Natural Star Nani Wins IIFA Best Actor Award for Dasara
Natural Star Nani has once again proven his mettle as one of Tollywood's finest actors by sweeping major acting awards for his stellar performance in Dasara. The actor took home the prestigious Filmfare Award for Best Actor (Telugu), the SIIMA Award, and the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Award, all for his portrayal of Dharani in the blockbuster film.
Directed by Srikanth Odela, Dasara has captivated audiences and critics alike, with its gritty depiction of life in the coal mines and Nani’s intense performance standing out as the film’s backbone. Producer Sudhakar Cherukuri also earned recognition, taking home the IIFA Best Film Award for Dasara.
Reflecting on his success, Nani expressed his gratitude, stating, "It’s an incredible feeling to see the hard work of our entire team being recognized. These awards are not just mine but belong to everyone who contributed to making Dasara a memorable cinematic experience."