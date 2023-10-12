Live
- Blinken meets Netanyahu, assures full support on finding missing Americans
- Delhi HC appoints Justice Talwant Singh as observer for IICC President's election
- Om Birla meets Parliamentary representatives of G20 nations ahead of P20 summit
- Shivarajkumar urges fans to support team India Vs Pakistan at the Cricket World Cup 2023
- After Delhi, IB board now in AP and Haryana
- After opposition at three places, Goa Govt identifies fourth site for IIT
- HPL to invest Rs 3,000 crore in West Bengal
- ED starts investigation on ration distribution irregularities in Bengal
- IOC suspends Russian Olympic Committee for listing Ukrainian regions in its members
- Will BJP field Scindia in MP Assembly elections?
Just In
Natural Star Nani’s ‘Hi Nanna’ teaser to be out on Oct 15th
Natural Star Nani is going to enthrall movie buffs in a wholesome, yet unique family entertainer “Hi Nanna.”
Natural Star Nani is going to enthrall movie buffs in a wholesome, yet unique family entertainer “Hi Nanna.” While the glimpse of this Pan India film was received well across the country, the first two songs unfolded two different aspects- love and father-daughter bonding. They have now come up with an update on the film’s teaser.
The teaser of “Hi Nanna” will be released this week on October 15th. The teaser poster shows the dreamy chemistry of the lead pair Nani and Mrunal Thakur. As the team didn’t disclose the core point of the movie yet, cine-goers are waiting eagerly for the teaser which they expect will give some clarity about the storyline.
The directorial debut of Shouryuv stars Mrunal Thakur playing the female lead, while Baby Kiara Khanna will be seen as Nani’s daughter. The movie is produced on a large scale by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM) and Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala on Vyra Entertainments.
Hesham Abdul Wahab scores the music, while Sanu John Varughese ISC is the cinematographer. Praveen Anthony is the editor and Avinash Kolla is the production designer. Satish EVV is the executive producer. “Hi Nanna” is planned for release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages on December 21, this year.