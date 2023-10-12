Natural Star Nani’s ‘Hi Nanna’ teaser to be out on Oct 15th

Natural Star Nani is going to enthrall movie buffs in a wholesome, yet unique family entertainer “Hi Nanna.” While the glimpse of this Pan India film was received well across the country, the first two songs unfolded two different aspects- love and father-daughter bonding. They have now come up with an update on the film’s teaser.

The teaser of “Hi Nanna” will be released this week on October 15th. The teaser poster shows the dreamy chemistry of the lead pair Nani and Mrunal Thakur. As the team didn’t disclose the core point of the movie yet, cine-goers are waiting eagerly for the teaser which they expect will give some clarity about the storyline.

The directorial debut of Shouryuv stars Mrunal Thakur playing the female lead, while Baby Kiara Khanna will be seen as Nani’s daughter. The movie is produced on a large scale by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM) and Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala on Vyra Entertainments.

Hesham Abdul Wahab scores the music, while Sanu John Varughese ISC is the cinematographer. Praveen Anthony is the editor and Avinash Kolla is the production designer. Satish EVV is the executive producer. “Hi Nanna” is planned for release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages on December 21, this year.