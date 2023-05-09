Navdeep’s ‘Newsense’ to put a spotlight on the dark side of the media industry

Aha, has dropped the trailer for its newest web series ‘Newsense – season 1.’ Navdeep, Bindhu Madhavi, Director Sri Prawin, and Producer Vivek from People Media Factory held a press meet.

‘Newsense,’ set to premiere exclusively on aha on May 12, is a riveting exploration of the media industry, tackling crucial topics such as the veracity of news and the adverse effects of sensationalism.

In an impassioned speech at the event, Navdeep lauded the show’s ability to shed light on such a crucial issue, stating, “I’m ecstatic to be part of a series that offers such a unique perspective on a topic as crucial as the role of media in our society. ‘Newsense’ is a powerful narrative that will keep audiences captivated from start to finish.”

Echoing Navdeep’s sentiments, Bindhu Madhavi remarked, “As actors, we are responsible for creating content that resonates with our audiences and inspires them to enact positive change. ‘Newsense’ does precisely that and is an absolute must-watch for anyone concerned about the impact of media on our society.”

With its powerful cast, stellar production quality, and riveting storyline that will keep audiences hooked, ‘Newsense’ is set to be the next big thing in Telugu entertainment. With its bold and uncompromising approach to storytelling, “Newsense Season 1” promises to be a must-watch series for anyone who cares about the role of media in our society.