Naveen Chandra’s ‘28°C’ trailer gets a grand launch

Director Dr. Anil Vishwanath, known for the Polimera series, is gearing up for the grand release of his debut directorial, 28°C, on April 4. Starring Naveen Chandra and Shalini Vadnikatti, the film is an emotional love story with thrilling elements, produced by Sai Abhishek under Veeranjaneya Productions. The movie’s trailer was launched in Hyderabad.

Producer Sai Abhishek shared the challenges of bringing the film to the big screen. “We started this journey in 2018, but due to the pandemic, we had to delay its release. Despite OTT offers, we stood firm on a theatrical release. Watching 28°C in theaters will be a unique experience,” he said.

Director Anil Vishwanath described 28°C as a special film and hinted at a thrilling climax. “The last 20 minutes will be completely unexpected. This film holds a special place in my heart, and I’m excited to finally share it with the audience.” He also teased that Polimera 3 will be 15 times bigger than its predecessor.

Hero Naveen Chandra recalled how the film’s unique concept hooked him in 2018. “The story revolves around a fascinating premise—if the heroine’s body temperature isn’t kept at 28°C, a serious problem arises. It’s an exciting and fresh love story.”