Live
- Alina Habba Named Interim U.S. Attorney for New Jersey by Trump
- Veteran musician Sri Ushakanth passes away!
- Sonali Sood, Sonu Sood’s Wife, Injured in Nagpur Highway Crash
- Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Date, Moon Sighting Details & Celebrations in India and Saudi Arabia
- Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Set for April Launch: Expected Specs
- Trump Officials Face Fallout Over Military Plans Leak
- Russia Keeps US Talks on Ukraine Confidential, No Joint Statement
- CM Stalin accuses Centre of treating states like enslaved regions
- BSEB 12th Result 2025 Declared: Direct Link to Check Scores Online
- Treasure NFT: How to Earn from Digital Collectibles
Naveen Chandra’s ‘28°C’ trailer gets a grand launch
Director Dr. Anil Vishwanath, known for the Polimera series, is gearing up for the grand release of his debut directorial, 28°C, on April 4. Starring...
Director Dr. Anil Vishwanath, known for the Polimera series, is gearing up for the grand release of his debut directorial, 28°C, on April 4. Starring Naveen Chandra and Shalini Vadnikatti, the film is an emotional love story with thrilling elements, produced by Sai Abhishek under Veeranjaneya Productions. The movie’s trailer was launched in Hyderabad.
Producer Sai Abhishek shared the challenges of bringing the film to the big screen. “We started this journey in 2018, but due to the pandemic, we had to delay its release. Despite OTT offers, we stood firm on a theatrical release. Watching 28°C in theaters will be a unique experience,” he said.
Director Anil Vishwanath described 28°C as a special film and hinted at a thrilling climax. “The last 20 minutes will be completely unexpected. This film holds a special place in my heart, and I’m excited to finally share it with the audience.” He also teased that Polimera 3 will be 15 times bigger than its predecessor.
Hero Naveen Chandra recalled how the film’s unique concept hooked him in 2018. “The story revolves around a fascinating premise—if the heroine’s body temperature isn’t kept at 28°C, a serious problem arises. It’s an exciting and fresh love story.”