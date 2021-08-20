Naveen Polishetty signs his next with a debutant director

Young hero Naveen Polishetty who became an overnight star with the tremendous success of his recent outing Jathi Ratnalu has been receiving a bunch of interesting projects from the industry.

But interestingly, even after scoring a superhit like 'Jathi Ratnalu', Naveen hasn't announced his next project yet. Rumors are rife that Naveen Polishetty is all set to play the lead role in Anushka Shetty's upcoming film. According to the latest buzz, the 'Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya' actor is all set to do a movie under the direction of a debutante Kalyan Shankar. It seems like the young Hero got impressed with the interesting script of the film. Sithara Entertainments banner is on board to pool resources for this film.

Naveen will also star in the sequel of 'Jathi Ratnalu' under the direction of Anudeep KV. Vyjayanthi Movies banner which bankrolled 'Jathi Ratnalu' will be onboard to pool resources for this film as well. More details about this project are still under the wraps.