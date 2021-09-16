  • Menu
Naveen Polishetty's Next with Sithara Entertainments & Fortune Four Cinemas

Naveen Polishetty
Naveen Polishetty

Highlights

Young Sensation Naveen Polishetty who's on a sky high with the success of Jathi Rathnalu this year is now teaming up with Kalyan Shankar who is marking his debut in tollywood with this film.

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, the young & the busiest Producer of Sithara Entertainments is producing the movie in association with Fortune Four Cinemas headed by Ms. Sai Soujanya.

On this occasion, the makers say, 'This movie will be your best dose of Fun & Entertainment.'

Other details of Cast & Crew will be revealed soon.

