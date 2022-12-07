Nayanthara's Connect Trailer Launch Date Is Locked

Kollywood's lady superstar Nayanthara is all lined-up with interesting movies. She recently married director Vignesh Shivan and the couple welcomed twin boys through surrogacy. Nayan is also all set to entertain her fans and movie buffs with the spine-chilling thriller 'Connect' this month itself. A few days ago, the makers dropped the teaser and showcased a glimpse of the horror plot and now they announced the release date and also unveiled trailer launch date too. UV Creations banner is bagged the release rights of Telugu language!



Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, "Get ready to be scared. #Nayanthara's Spooky tale #Connect Telugu trailer releasing 9th December Mid Night 12AM !!! #ConnectfromDec22 @AnupamPKher #Sathyaraj #VinayRai Directed by @Ashwin_saravana Produced by @Rowdy_Pictures @VigneshShivN @UV_Creations".

The trailer will be unveiled exactly at 12 AM on 9th December, 2022 being a spooky tale. The movie will hit the theatres on 22nd December, 2022!

Going with the earlier teaser, it is all spine-chilling as we can witness Anupam Kher guiding Nayanthara to go into a room where her daughter is seen on a bed and experiencing some paranormal activities.

The movie has an ensemble cast of Anupam Kher, Sathyaraj and Vinay Nafisa Haniya. This movie is being directed by Ashwin Saravanan of Game Over fame and is produced by Vignesh Shivan under the Rowdy Pictures banner.

Speaking about Nayanthara's work front, she will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Iraivan, NT 81 and lady Superstar 75 movies. Jawan movie is being directed by Atlee and is produced by SRK's wife Gauri Khan under their own banner Red Chillies Entertainment.