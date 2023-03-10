NBK 108: Sree Leela Is Roped In For A Pivotal Role In This Balakrishna And Anil Ravipudi’s Untitled Movie

Tollywood's latest sensation Sreeleela bagged a golden opportunity of sharing screen space with legendary actor Balakrishna. It is all known that after the blockbuster hit of Veera Simha Reddy, Balakrishna teamed up with energetic director Anil Ravipudi of F3 fame for his 108th movie. On the other hand, Sreeleela also is busy with a handful of movies… Now, she joined the sets of NBK 108 and surprised all her fans with this amazing news…



Director Anil Ravipudi shared this great news on his Twitter page and welcomed Sreeleela on board… Take a look!

Glad to have the most talented & energetic @sreeleela14 join hands with Natasimham #NandamuriBalakrishna garu for #NBK108 🤗 Looking forward to an exciting journey & This is going to be a special one for us all😀@MusicThaman @sahugarapati7 @harish_peddi @Shine_Screens pic.twitter.com/lKPhILmk0a — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) March 9, 2023

The shooting is currently going on in Hyderabad at a brisk pace!

Even the makers also shared the same poster and wrote, "The bundle of energy @sreeleela14 joins the energy powerhouse 'Natasimham' #NandamuriBalakrishna for #NBK108. Shoot currently happening at a brisk pace in Hyderabad".

NBK 108 movie is being directed by Anil Ravipudi and is produced by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banners. SS Thaman is tuning the songs for this movie. Further details of the cast and crew will be announced soon!