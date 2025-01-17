NBK and Thaman’s unstoppable blockbuster streak

The power-packed duo of Nandamuri Balakrishna and music director Thaman has once again made history, with their latest film Daaku Maharaaj crossing the 100 crore gross mark in just four days. This achievement marks Balakrishna’s fourth consecutive 100 crore blockbuster, all made possible through his collaboration with Thaman.

Their growing success has made the NBK-Thaman partnership a formula for box office triumph. This latest milestone showcases the duo’s unbeatable chemistry, with Thaman’s electrifying music perfectly complementing NBK’s commanding screen presence. The combination has quickly become one of the most celebrated in Telugu cinema, continuously setting new benchmarks with each project.

Their winning streak began with Akhanda, followed by Veera Simha Reddy, Bhagavanth Kesari, and now Daaku Maharaaj. Each film has showcased Thaman’s signature sound, elevating the action-packed narratives and giving fans an unforgettable cinematic experience. The viral tagline from Daaku Maharaaj, “Bakkodiki Rajini, Bandodiki Baalayya,” has become an anthem, largely due to Thaman’s music that resonates in every scene.

Balakrishna has dubbed this phase of his career as “NBK 2.0,” and with every release, Thaman’s music has been central to the evolution of his films. The duo’s continued success has led fans to affectionately call him “Nandamuri Thaman,” symbolizing the symbiotic relationship between the actor and the composer.

Looking ahead, the buzz around Akhanda 2 is already building, with fans eagerly awaiting more action and Thaman’s electrifying score. The sequel promises to take their blockbuster streak to new heights, with even more grandeur and madness than its predecessor.