‘Nee Chuttu Chuttu’ from ‘Shanda’: Blend of melody and energy beats

Energetic actor Ram Pothineni and the most happening actress Sreeleela collaborated for a new film called “Skanda,” a pan-Indian action drama directed by Boyapati Sreenu. The movie is scheduled to be released on September 15, 2023. “Skanda” also features the talented Saiee Manjrekar in a significant role.
After giving fans a glimpse of the first single, “Nee Chuttu Chuttu,” composed by Thaman and beautifully sung by Sid Sriram and Sanjana Kalmanje, the complete song has now been unveiled. This energetic track effortlessly combines melody and high-energy beats, showcasing Ram and Sreeleela’s exceptional dance skills and creating a visually engaging experience. Raghuram wrote the song’s lyrics. The film is being produced on a grand scale by Srinivasaa Chitturi of Srinivasaa Silver Screen.