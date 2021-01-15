New headaches for 'Acharya' director

Mega power star Ram Charan is going to play a crucial role in his father Megastar Chiranjeevi's much-awaited upcoming movie 'Aacharya' under the direction of Koratala Siva.

The shooting of the movie is currently going on and Cherry is yet to join the shooting of his role. As per the latest reports, Koratala Siva got a new headache as he has to pick a female lead for Ram Charan in the movie. Though so many star heroines' names came into consideration, none of them got finalized and this is also delaying the project a little bit. Ram Charan also recently tested positive for Covid-19 and the shooting of also got postponed for two weeks which also affected 'Aacharya'.

It seems like Koratala Siva is planning to finalize the female lead before Ram Charan joined the shooting of Acharya.