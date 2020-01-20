New Poster From 'Disco Raja' Is Out…

Ravi Teja starrer 'Disco Raja' is making us eagerly wait for the release with its interesting plot. One side, the hilarious scenes are tickling our ribs and other side, the plot is making us guess the story of the movie. On the whole, the trailer of 'Disco Raja' has made us go gaga over it.

As the release date is only a couple of days far away, the makers are dropping a few pics on the social media to continue the buzz on the internet.

The Tollywood PR B A Raju has shared pic of the antagonist of the film actor Simha. Have a look!





This baddie is seen plotting some evil plan against Ravi Teja. His intense looks and evil smile makes us stare at this Tamil actor.

Disco Raja has Payal Rajput, Naba Natesh and Tanya Hope as the female leads. This VI Anand directorial is produced by Ram Talluri under SRT Entertainments banner.

Disco Raja is all set to hit the screens on 24th January, 2020.