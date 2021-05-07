Niddhi Agerwal grabs Mahesh's next?

Making her debut with Savyasachi in Tollywood, hot actress Niddhi Agerwal turned out to be the most happening heroine. She later worked with Akhil Akkineni in the film Mr. Majnu. The actress shot to fame with iSmart Shankar and there was no looking back for the actress after that. Interestingly, the actress is said to be signing the dotted line of Mahesh Babu's next.

Superstar Mahesh Babu is currently busy working on Sarkaru Vaari Paata and signed a new film with Trivikram Srinivas. The buzz is that Niddhi is in talks to play the leading lady in Trivikram's film.

She is already doing a biggie Hari Hara Veera Mallu with Pawan Kalyan. If the reports of her doing this film is true, it is going to be a golden chance for her to promote herself to the star league of heroines.

The official confirmation on the same is awaited.