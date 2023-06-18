Nikhil continues his silence on ‘Spy’

Young and promising Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha is currently occupied with multiple pan-Indian movies, and one of them is “Spy,” an espionage thriller directed by the noted editor Garry BH. Iswarya Menon is the heroine in this multilingual spy thriller.

Amidst the rumours, the producers of the film have re-confirmed that “Spy” will hit screens on June 29, 2023. However, Nikhil and Garry BH have not shown any interest in promoting the film online and offline. According to reports, Nikhil is unhappy with the producers’ decision. The post-production work is still underway, and Nikhil has been saying that it is impossible to finish everything within the release date and has asked for a postponement, which the producers have denied.

This has made Nikhil unhappy, and he is in no mood to promote the film. Instead, he is promoting his next pan-Indian movie “Swayambhu,” directed by Bharat Krishnamachari. We need to see how the producers will manage the promotions without the actor, who is the face of the film.

Sanya Thakur, Makrand Deshpande, Abhinav Gomatam, and others have played pivotal roles. K Rajashekhar Reddy has penned the script and produced this action-packed spy thriller, which will be released simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.