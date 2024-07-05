Nikhil Launches Raja Raveender Starrer 'Saarangadhariya' Trailer

The highly anticipated movie 'Saarangadhariya,' under the banner of Saija Creations, has just had its trailer launched by popular actor Nikhil. This film, produced by Umadevi and Sarath Chandra and directed by Padmarao Abbisshetty (alias Pandu), features Raja Raveender in the lead role. Set for a grand release on July 12, the film is already generating buzz with its captivating content.

The movie's teaser and songs have already created a stir among audiences. Legendary singer K.S. Chitra's songs 'Andukova,' 'Na Kannule..,' and 'Ee Jeevante..' have received a positive response for their melodious tunes and soulful lyrics. The newly released trailer further heightens the anticipation for the film.

The trailer of 'Saarangadhariya' showcases powerful dialogues and deep storytelling that hint at the movie's rich narrative. Key dialogues like "Caste is not blood.. to be born.. caste is what we do" and "Failure is a bigger addiction than drugs, cigarettes, poker, betting.. it makes us compromise and survive without knowing it" capture the essence of the film's message. Another impactful line, "We will give tests for the lessons taught here.. But life gives tests and gives lessons," underscores the philosophical undertones of the movie.

From the trailer, it's evident that 'Saarangadariya' delves into family emotions and the struggles of middle-class life. Raja Raveendar's performance as a middle-class father stands out, portraying him as a great teacher. His portrayal is both moving and inspiring, hinting at a character that many can relate to.

The film boasts a strong supporting cast, including Srikanth Iyengar, Shiva Chandu, Yashaswini, Moin Mohammad, Mohit Pedada, Neela Priya, Kadambari Kiran, Manik Reddy, Anantha Babu, Vijayamma, and Harshavardhan. Each actor contributes to the movie's depth, promising a rich cinematic experience.

The background songs and the re-recording (RR) in the trailer complement the emotional and dramatic tones of the film. Vinay's thought-provoking dialogues add another layer of depth, making the trailer compelling and engaging.