Nikhil Siddhartha's Winning Streak Continues: First Look of His 20th Film Unveiling Today

Young actor Nikhil Siddhartha is on a winning streak, with multiple projects in the pipeline. His upcoming film "SPY" is scheduled to hit theaters at the end of next month. Recently, it was announced that he will be starring in "India House," a new film produced by Mega Powerstar Ram Charan.

Adding to his list of accomplishments, Nikhil has now signed another project, with the first look poster set to release today. This film marks Nikhil's 20th venture and promises to be an epic fantasy, portraying the journey of an ambitious young warrior.

Directed by Bharath Krishnamachari, the movie will be produced by Bhuvan and Sreekar under the banner of Pixel Studios. The music will be composed by Ravi Basrur, known for his work in the blockbuster "KGF." Tagore Madhu is the presenter, and this yet-to-be-titled film is expected to have a PAN Indian release.