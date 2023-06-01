‘Nikhil20’ pre-look blows the mind; actor reaching heights with script selection

Industry has become a complicated place after the pandemic. The audience are rejecting routine films without any second thought and are craving for some experience with every film. It has become a challenge for actors to come up with something exciting with every film.



Young hero Nikhil, who is doing something unimaginable with every film is trying to catch the pulse of audience. The star who got Pan-India fame with “Karthikeya 2” is lining up some very interesting projects. He has four films in lineup and all the four are equally exciting.

His immediate next, “SPY” is all set to hit on June 29th and the film is said to be based on the hidden story of Subhash Chandra Bose. He then has “India Gate” with Abhishek Agarwal and Ram Charan’s V Mega Pictures Banner.

After that, there is an epic fantasy film which is his landmark 20th film and it will be followed by “Karthikeya 3.”

“#Nikhil20” is a film that talks about Sengol as a symbol of righteousness as told in our history and establishes the fact that it is not a “Walking stick”. It is an ancient Indian civilizational symbol epitomizing the responsibility of the ruler. The film will be directed by debutant Bharat Krishnamachari.

Nikhil plays the role of an ambitious ruler in this epic fantasy to be produced by Bhuvan and Sreekar of Pixel Studios, while Tagore Madhu presents it. The makers will unveil the first-look poster tomorrow, on the occasion of Nikhil’s birthday.

Ravi Basrur of “KGF” and “Kantara” fame scores the music, while Manoj Paramahamsa will crank the camera. This Pan India movie will be mounted on a high budget with top-notch technical standards.

All the four films are very different, exciting, and appealing to the Pan-India audience. He is one hero who gets planning right from script selection to their execution and promotions.