Nikhil’s ‘Spy’ Movie Logo And Release Date Will Be Unveiled On This Date

Tollywood’s young actor bagged Pan-Indian appeal with his ‘Karthikeya 2’ movie. Even his last movie ’18 Pages’ also bagged a decent status at the ticket windows. So, he is in full josh and all set to hit the theatres with Spy movie. Being an action thriller, the shooting of this movie has been wrapped up. Off late, the makers dropped an exciting announcement and stated that the logo and the release date will be revealed tomorrow…

Along with the makers, even Nikhil also shared this great news with all his fans through his Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the new poster, Nikhil also wrote, “Ready to unfold #IndiasBestKeptSecret Do you know what it is? #SPY Release Date & Logo Announcement Tomorrow స్పై - स्पै - ஸ்பை - ಸ್ಪೈ – സ്പൈ”.

Nikhil looked intense in the poster holding a gun… he sported in a jacket and looked awesome!

Going with the earlier released announcement video, Nikhil looked stylish and he is seen walking down the icy mountains to unveil the secret gun and rifle deck. He is seen holding one of them and goes on a mission.

With the success of the Karthikeya 2 movie, this one is being made in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. Garry BH is helming this action thriller and he is better known as an ace editor and worked for 'Goodachari', 'Evaru' and 'HIT' movies. This movie is being bankrolled by K Raja Shekhar Reddy under the ED Entertainments banner. This complete action thriller has Iswarya Menon as the lead actress and Abhinav Gomatam, Sanya Takur, Jisshu Sen Gupta, Nitin Mehta and Ravi Varma are roped in to essay the prominent roles. Sricharan Pakala will tune the soundtracks while Arjun Surisetty is the production designer. Hollywood's action director Lee Whitaker and cinematographer Keiko Nakhara are added to the crew.