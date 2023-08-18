Live
Just In
Nikhil’s ‘Swayambhu’ kickstarts today in a grand manner
Nikhil’s last outing “Spy” disappointed audience and now the actor is making a strong comeback with a new film “Swayambhu.” Directed by Bharat Krishnamachari, the movie features Samyuktha, known from “Sir” and “Virupaksha,” as the lead actress.
The creators chose a lucky day, Shravana Shukravaram, for a big launch event. The kick-off happened in a grand way, with the entire movie team and special guests present. The regular filming for the movie has also begun today.
They announced it with an amazing poster showing Nikhil as a warrior, aiming an arrow at a dragon while riding a horse. This presents a new Nikhil we’ve never seen before, from his appearance to his outfits. Just like the first poster, this one is also really impressive. “Swayambhu” will have high-quality production. Manoj Paramahamsa is handling the camera work, and Ravi Basrur is creating the music. M Prabhaharan is the one designing the settings, and Vasudev Muneppagari is providing the dialogues for the movie.
The film is being produced by Bhuvan and Sreekar under Pixel Studios, and Tagore Madhu is presenting it.