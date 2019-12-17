'Ninne Ninne' song promo from 'Nishabdam' out

Tollywood star beauty Anushka Shetty who recently appeared in a blockbuster movie 'Bhaagamathie' took a small break from films and is going to mark her come back with another suspense thriller, 'Nishabdam'.

Hemanth Madhukar is helming this project which will get released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages. R Madhavan is playing the lead role in this film the movie which also features Michael Madsen, Anjali, Shalini Pandey etc in pivotal roles. Today the makers have unveiled the promo of 'Ninne Ninne' song from the film. The promo video revealed some cute moments between Anushka and Madhavan. Gopi Sundar has given a mesmerizing tune for this film. Lyrics by Bhaskarbatla are beautiful. Sid Sriram's voice is just magical.

People Media Factory is funding this project which will get a grand release next year. Touted to be a much-awaited high-budget project, the release date is yet to get announced.



