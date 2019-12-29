Nithiin croons 'Single's Anthem'

Nithiin & Rashmika Mandanna starring 'Bheeshma,' written & directed by Venky Kudumula, produced by Surya Devara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments.

The makers released their first single officially on Youtube. The song was composed by Mahathi Swara Sagar ,lyrics by Shreemani and sung by Anurag Kulakarni .

Single released in the name of "Singles Anthem" is receiving good response from audiences and fans. Already released glimpse with dialogue " na love kuda vijay mallya lantidha ra , kanipestundi kani catch chayalam " had received amazing response from the audience and became hugely popular on social media platforms, add makers.

Movie is going to release in February, 2020 Venky Kudumula says, "The first single "Singles Anthem" has been released two days ago and we are receiving huge response from all over.

Nithiin and Rashmika pairing looks cute and fresh and already triggered lot of hype and curioisty."



