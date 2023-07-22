Live
- Thackeray assures all help, rehab, jobs to weeping survivors of Raigad tragedy
- National Mango Day 2023: History, Significance, and Fascinating Facts
- International Self Care Day 2023: Date, history, significance of the day
- National Parents’ Day 2023: This is how millennial parents can raise healthy and happy children
- 2nd Test, Day 2: India post 438 in first innings against West Indies
- These stats and milestones mean something to me when the team needs me: Virat Kohli
- I knew I had to score: Messi on last-minute winner in Inter Miami CF
- Alia recounts how her tryst with acting started from school with theatre
- ‘Hip Hop India’ breaks Guinness World Record for largest hip-hop performance
- Czech Republic to buy 77 German Leopard tanks
‘Nithiin32’ first look to be out tomorrow
Nithiin was last seen in the action entertainer “Macherla Niyojakavargam” which didn’t added much to the actor
Nithiin was last seen in the action entertainer “Macherla Niyojakavargam” which didn’t added much to the actor. His next is with writer-director Vakkantam Vamsi tentatively titled ‘Nithiin 32.’
The latest news from the makers is that the film’s first look will be coming out on 23rd July. There are a lot of speculations that the movie is titled “Extraordinary Man.” Happening beauty Sreeleela is playing the female lead.
“Nithiin32” is being produced by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under the banners of Shresth Movies and Adithya Movies & Entertainments. Harris Jayraj is composing the tunes. This is the second film for Vakkantham Vamsi as a director after “Na Peru Surya, Na Illu India.” He looks very confident about the film and it is seen in some of the interviews given by the writer turned director.