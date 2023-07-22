‘Nithiin32’ first look to be out tomorrow

Nithiin was last seen in the action entertainer “Macherla Niyojakavargam” which didn’t added much to the actor. His next is with writer-director Vakkantam Vamsi tentatively titled ‘Nithiin 32.’

The latest news from the makers is that the film’s first look will be coming out on 23rd July. There are a lot of speculations that the movie is titled “Extraordinary Man.” Happening beauty Sreeleela is playing the female lead.

“Nithiin32” is being produced by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under the banners of Shresth Movies and Adithya Movies & Entertainments. Harris Jayraj is composing the tunes. This is the second film for Vakkantham Vamsi as a director after “Na Peru Surya, Na Illu India.” He looks very confident about the film and it is seen in some of the interviews given by the writer turned director.