  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

‘Nithiin32’ first look to be out tomorrow

‘Nithiin32’ first look to be out tomorrow
x
Highlights

Nithiin was last seen in the action entertainer “Macherla Niyojakavargam” which didn’t added much to the actor

Nithiin was last seen in the action entertainer “Macherla Niyojakavargam” which didn’t added much to the actor. His next is with writer-director Vakkantam Vamsi tentatively titled ‘Nithiin 32.’

The latest news from the makers is that the film’s first look will be coming out on 23rd July. There are a lot of speculations that the movie is titled “Extraordinary Man.” Happening beauty Sreeleela is playing the female lead.

“Nithiin32” is being produced by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under the banners of Shresth Movies and Adithya Movies & Entertainments. Harris Jayraj is composing the tunes. This is the second film for Vakkantham Vamsi as a director after “Na Peru Surya, Na Illu India.” He looks very confident about the film and it is seen in some of the interviews given by the writer turned director.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
Advertisement
Skip Ad