Nithin Pens A Heartfelt Note On The Occasion Of Completing 20 Years In Film Industry

Tollywood's ace actor Nithiin who is carving his success niche with all his hard work completed 20 long years in the film industry. He made his debut with ace filmmaker Teja's Jayam movie in 2022 and now enjoying best phase of his career holding a few interesting movies in his kitty. On this special occasion, he penned a heartfelt note on social media and thanked his producers, directors and especially fans who all supported him throughout his journey.



Sharing a pic, he also penned a sweet 'Thank You' note and showed of his gratitude. "Dear Friends. 20 years ago, I embarked on my journey with JAYAM, which was my first film. Words simply can't describe how I'm feeling today but I will try. Firstly, I sincerely thank Teja garu for giving me my first break, recognizing the actor in me.I thank all the directors, producers, actors, technicians, staff and crew of every film I worked on. Without you, I wouldn't be where I am today. I'm grateful for this beautiful journey and thank everyone who sailed with me, by supporting and believing in me, through the highs and lows. Your love kept me going. Last, but not the least, heartfelt gratitude to my fans who sustained me by their unfading faith. LOVE ALWAYS NITHIIN."

Samantha also wished him on this special occasion with her Instagram post…

Speaking about Nithiin's work front, he will be next seen in Macherla Niyojakavargam movie. This film is being helmed by MS Raja Shekhar Reddy and is produced by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under the Sreshth Movies in collaboration with Aditya Movies banners. Young music director Mahathi Swara Sagar is roped in to tune the songs for this mass and commercial entertainer. Speaking about the plot, the movie is a political drama and will deal with the Macherla constituency area. This movie has young glam doll Krithi Shetty as the lead actress while Prasad Murella is handling the cinematography section.

Macherla Niyojakavargam will now be released on 12th August, 2022 in the theatres!