Nitya Menen roped in for 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' Telugu remake

Talented actress Nithya Menen has been roped in Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer upcoming film "#PSPKRana" which is remake of Malayalam movie "Ayyappanum Koshiyum". The film's production house Sithara Entertainment confirmed the same by releasing a new poster and welcomed the actress Nithya Menen on the board.



The film is directed by Saagar K Chandra. Nithya Menen will be seen playing the role of Gowri Nandha from the original. Initially, the makers of the film considered the name of Sai Pallavi but later they brought Nithya Menon on the board to play the female lead.

"Ayyappanum Koshiyum" remake also has Raghu Babu, Brahmaji, Murali Sharma, Aishwarya Rajesh and others, in the crucial roles. The making video of the film was dropped online on 27th July. It showed the director and the technical crew in action, massive sets and the lead actors including Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati. The film will be released in theatres as a Sankranthi 2022 feast.