Nivetha Thomas to prove that to producers!

Tollywood: Nivetha Thomas is one of the young heroines in the movie industry. The actress is currently working on a couple of interesting films. She is looking forward to her next film V release, which is happening on 5th September. Recently, Nivetha opened up that she is ready to make her debut as a director.

During the promotions of V, she opened up more on her dream to direct films. Nivetha confirmed that there are a few producers who are ready to invest for her debut. Nivetha is happy about the same and told that she wants to do short films first. Nivetha wants to prove to the producers that she can make films. She does not want to directly take up a feature film but in stead wants to experiment with short films.

We wish her all the best!