No cuts for ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’

Telugu star actor Nandamuri Balakrishna’s highly-anticipated film, “Bhagavanth Kesari,” helmed by the successful director Anil Ravipudi, is set to grace the big screen on October 19, 2023. The talented Kajal Aggarwal portrayed the female lead in this movie. The latest news is that the film has obtained U/A certificate from the censor board, indicating its suitability for a broad audience. It is surprising that censor board didn’t suggest any cuts to the film.



It is already revealed that “Bhagavanth Kesari” has a runtime of 164 minutes, and the makers have a strong belief in the film’s potential for success at the box office. The film also features the talented Sreeleela in a pivotal role, while Arjun Rampal takes on the role of the antagonist. Bhagavanth Kesari is produced by Shine Screens banner and features a captivating musical score crafted by Thaman.