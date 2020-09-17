Not Allari Naresh, but, Naveen Chandra
Allari Naresh is one of the popular actors in Tollywood who marked his comeback to success, with the film Maharshi. There is a buzz that the actor would be seen in Balakrishna's next film as a villain. But, there is no confirmation on the same.
Interestingly, there is a positive buzz on the film as the teaser set the expectations straight. We came to know that Naveen Chandra is on board for a crucial role and it is not Allari Naresh whose name started doing rounds for the past couple of days.
Allari Naresh is already busy now with a couple of interesting projects. The actor is working hard on making a mark again as a solo hero. At this moment, he is not ready to do roles in other films. Naveen Chandra already acted as villain in a couple of other films and he would surely impress Balakrishna fans with the project.