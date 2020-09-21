Not Vijay Deverakonda, This Actor Played Hero In Rashmika's Telugu Debut 

Tollywood actor Naga Shourya is leaving no stone unturned to portray his character in his upcoming untitled movie.

He has arrived at his eight pack body after working out a lot and with strict dietary measures. In this process, he has not partaken even a single drop of water for five days. We hear that it is mandatory to follow this strict regime a few days before the shooting.

Water which is the liquid of life has to be consumed every day for about 3-4 litres. But the actor has done his workouts without consuming a drop of water, we hear. This is the actor's 20th movie. This is the actor and producer who introduced Rashmika Madanna to the telugu screen through the movie 'Chalo' in 2018.

Naga Shourya entered the telugu film industry through a movie by name "Chandamama Kathalu". Later, he was seen in the movie "Oh Baby" with Samantha Akkineni. Naga Shourya who produced "Ashwathama' during the beginning of this year is now busy with the production of this new movie. We hear that the actor has to display his shirtless eight pack body in this movie which is not an easy task. Keerthi Sharma will be in the female lead role opposite Naga Shourya in this venture.

Meanwhile, Rashmika whose last outing was Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru will be seen opposite Dhruva Sarja in the Kannada movie Pogaru. She also has Tamil flick Sultan and Telugu flick Pushpa in her kitty.