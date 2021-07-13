NS22: Naga Shourya Resumes Shooting Of His Next Movie And Shares A BTS Pic From The Sets

It is all known that the film industry is once again slowly getting back on the tracks post lockdown. Most of the actors have once again resumed their shootings and are all set to come back to the big screens with their upcoming movies.



Even the young actor Naga Shourya is also back to the sets of his upcoming movie. It is tentatively titled as NS 22 and belongs to the romantic comedy genre.

He shared a BTS pic from the shooting location as he is back to the sets after a long time. He shared his happiness through his Twitter page and treated all his fans sharing the update of his movie.

This pic has Naga Shourya, his mom, Shirley Setia and director Aneesh in all smiles! He tagged the pic jotting down, "Laughter ride begins all over again #NS22".



NS 22 is being directed by Aneesh Krishna and is bankrolled by Usha Mulpuri and Naga Shaurya under his home banner Ira Creations.

A couple of days ago, Naga Shourya shared a BTS video of the Lakshya movie and dropped a shoot update on his Twitter page.

The video showcases how the whole team is prepping up in the sets. Even Naga Shourya's entry is also amazing and thus, it created noise on social media. Naga Shourya will be seen as a young archer Pardhu in this sports drama.



This Dheerendra Santhossh Jagarlapudi directorial is being bankrolled by ace producer Sharrath Marar in partnership with Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram M Rao under Northstar Entertainment and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP banners.

Well, Lakshya movie is based on the ancient sport 'Archery' and Ketika Sharma will be seen as the lead lady in this sports drama. It also has Jagapathi Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Satya and Ravi Prakash in other important roles.