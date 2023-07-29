Live
Official: Anushka, Naveen Polishetty’s rom-com ‘Miss. Shetty Mr. Polishetty’ gets postponed
Anushka and Naveen Polishetty starrer “Miss. Shetty Mr. Polishetty” should have hit the screens on August 4th. As there were no promotions from the team despite the release date nearing, it was certain that the film would get postponed. Now the makers officially confirmed the postponement.
An official note was released stating that the delay in post-production works made the team defer the release. The details regarding the new release date and trailer release date will be informed very soon by the makers.
Anushka plays a chef, while Naveen plays a standup comedian in this romantic comedy entertainer. Written and directed by Mahesh Babu P, the film is backed by Vamsi and Pramod of UV Creations. Madan is composing the tunes.
