Official: Arjun Das comes on board for ‘OG’

There was a huge buzz that Tamil actor Arjun Das who is famous for his voice, is doing an important role in Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s new film “OG.” Now the production team officially confirmed that Arjun Das is indeed part of the gangster action drama. Arjun Das is known for his roles in “Khaidi,” “Master,” and “Vikram.” Also, his direct OTT release film “Andhagaaram” fetched a good response. He recently made his Telugu debut with “Butta Bomma.” It would be interesting to see what kind of role Sujeeth would have designed for this talented young actor.

“OG” is already done with a couple of schedules, and the third schedule is currently underway in Hyderabad. After the industry hit “RRR,” DVV Danayya is producing this high-octane action entertainer. SS Thaman is composing the tunes, and Priyanka Mohan is playing the leading lady.