Live
- PM Modi advocates digital payments for transparency
- 'If I make 80, that'll be a miracle': Allan Border reveals his Parkinson's disease battle
- ‘Mem Famous’ gets good viewership on its OTT debut
- Ex-Pfizer employee, accomplice from India charged with insider trading in US
- Gujarat High Court to hear Kejriwal's review petition on PM Modi's degree on July 7
- I was feeling a bit nervous: Neeraj Chopra after winning Lausanne Diamond League
- Karnataka High Court dismisses Twitter’s plea with Rs 50L cost
- Non-Twitter users cannot see their favourite celebrity tweets
- Alleged forceful Islamic verses recital by school students on Bakrid sparks row in Karnataka
- Temple visible after 12 years due to deficit rainfall; devotees overjoyed
Official: Hanuman locks release date; all set to compete with ‘Project K’ and ‘Guntur Kaaram’
Here is the most awaited update regarding Prasanth Varma and Teja Sajja’s “Hanu-Man.”
Here is the most awaited update regarding Prasanth Varma and Teja Sajja’s “Hanu-Man.” The PAN Indian film will hit the silver screens on January 12, 2024. “Hanu-Man” is the first film from Prasanth Varma’s Cinematic Universe. The movie will lock horns with Mahesh Babu’s “Guntur Kaaram” and Prabhas starrer “Project K.”
As per the sources, “Hanu-Man” will have extensive CGI work, which is the reason for the delay. The shooting is done, and the post-production works are underway. A proficient team is working on the VFX, and the makers are carving it in an uncompromised manner. Generally, high-budget films require a good season for release to have a strong theatrical run, and the makers rightly chose Sankranthi.
The release date poster features the protagonist Teja Sajja jumping from one hill to another with a Hanuman flag in his hand. The teaser was very well received by audiences across the country.
“Hanu-Man” will have a PAN World release in several Indian languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English, Spanish, Korean, Chinese, and Japanese. The film is essentially set up in an imaginary place called Anjanadri. Amritha Aiyer is the leading lady, where Vinay Rai will be seen as the antagonist, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is playing a key role. K Niranjan Reddy of PrimeShow Entertainment is producing the movie prestigiously. Talented trio Gowrahari, Anudeep Dev, and Krishna Saurabh are composing the tunes.