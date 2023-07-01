Official: Hanuman locks release date; all set to compete with ‘Project K’ and ‘Guntur Kaaram’

Here is the most awaited update regarding Prasanth Varma and Teja Sajja’s “Hanu-Man.” The PAN Indian film will hit the silver screens on January 12, 2024. “Hanu-Man” is the first film from Prasanth Varma’s Cinematic Universe. The movie will lock horns with Mahesh Babu’s “Guntur Kaaram” and Prabhas starrer “Project K.”



As per the sources, “Hanu-Man” will have extensive CGI work, which is the reason for the delay. The shooting is done, and the post-production works are underway. A proficient team is working on the VFX, and the makers are carving it in an uncompromised manner. Generally, high-budget films require a good season for release to have a strong theatrical run, and the makers rightly chose Sankranthi.

The release date poster features the protagonist Teja Sajja jumping from one hill to another with a Hanuman flag in his hand. The teaser was very well received by audiences across the country.

“Hanu-Man” will have a PAN World release in several Indian languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English, Spanish, Korean, Chinese, and Japanese. The film is essentially set up in an imaginary place called Anjanadri. Amritha Aiyer is the leading lady, where Vinay Rai will be seen as the antagonist, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is playing a key role. K Niranjan Reddy of PrimeShow Entertainment is producing the movie prestigiously. Talented trio Gowrahari, Anudeep Dev, and Krishna Saurabh are composing the tunes.