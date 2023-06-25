Official: Kamal Haasan on board for ‘Project-K’

Prabhas, the star actor who recently appeared in “Adipurush,” is currently occupied with the shoot of his next fantasy adventure film, “Project-K.” This is the first film of Nag Ashwin with the Salaar actor. Deepika Padukone, the Bollywood beauty, plays the female lead in the film.



As announced earlier today by Hans India, the makers of “Project-K” have made a major announcement by revealing that Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan has been roped in to play a significant role. They have released a glimpse to announce the news, and it is rumoured that the versatile actor will shoot for four weeks for this project.

Bollywood Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and others are also playing significant roles in this movie, produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. The film’s music will be composed by Santhosh Narayanan, and the pan-Indian flick is scheduled to release worldwide on January 12, 2024.









A moment that will be etched in my heart forever. Honored beyond words to collaborate with the legendary @iKamalHaasan sir in #ProjectK. The opportunity to learn and grow alongside such a titan of cinema is a dream come true moment - #Prabhas via Instagram.… pic.twitter.com/mKkJkWIe6F — Prabhas (@PrabhasRaju) June 25, 2023



