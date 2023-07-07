  • Menu
Official: Mahesh Babu, Rajamouli to unveil ‘Nayakudu’ trailer today

Tamil social drama, “Maamannan,” will be dubbed in Telugu and have a wide release across the twin Telugu states and overseas. The Mari Selvaraj...

Tamil social drama, “Maamannan,” will be dubbed in Telugu and have a wide release across the twin Telugu states and overseas. The Mari Selvaraj directorial features Udhayanidhi Stalin, legendary Tamil comedian Vadivelu and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles. The title of the film is also announced as ‘Nayakudu.’

The latest update is that Superstar Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli will be unveiling “Nayakudu” theatrical trailer this evening. Leading production and distribution houses, Suresh Productions and Asian Cinemas, have acquired the rights to release “Nayakudu,” on July 14. The film has a heartwarming soundtrack and score by the Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman. The film’s Tamil original had its theatrical release on June 29, and went on to become a huge hit at the box office.

