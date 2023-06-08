Official: 'NBK 108' titled 'Bhagavanth Kesari'

The guessing game ends with the makers of "NBK108" making an official announcement about the film’s title, two days prior to Balakrishna’s birthday. The film is titled mighty powerfully as "Bhagavanth Kesari" and the poster shows the wildness of Balakrishna’s character.



The State Emblem Of India, the Lion Capital of Ashoka specifies Balakrishna’s profession in the movie, perhaps a police officer. The font and the title logo design are remarkable, wherein the caption "I Don’t Care" entitles Balakrishna’s aggressive approach.

Balakrishnawears a brown kurta, and formal pants and complements the look with shoes, a watch, and a bracelet. Sports a salt n pepper look, Balakrishna is seen hitting the weapon hard on the ground to express his anguish.

Anil Ravipudi shows Balakrishna in a never-seen-before get-up and character in this mass-action entertainer. The title poster is released in a first-of-its-kind way. They selected 108 different locations in the Telugu states and placed huge hoardings. There are a few other big surprises in store for Balakrishna’s birthday (June 10th).

The film stars Kajal Aggarwal, Sreeleela and Arjun Rampal playing the other prominent roles. Produced grandly by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi of Shine Screens, Bhagavath Kesari is slated for a Dussehra release.