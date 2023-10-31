‘OG’ update: Chiranjeevi’s reel brother confirms he is a part of this Pawan Kalyan- starrer

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s “OG” glimpse instilled confidence in the actor’s fans immensely. It has been a long time since Powerstar acted in an original film, and hence, there are mighty expectations around “OG.” Pawan’s die-hard fan, Sujeeth, is directing the film. After “Balu” and “Panja,” Pawan Kalyan will be seen as a gangster in this flick.

The latest update is actor Venkat, who played Chiranjeevi’s brother in blockbuster “Annayya,” is playing a key role in “OG.” Venkat himself revealed this in an interview. Venkat said that he had already shot for the film. Venkat stated, “I can’t reveal more about the film because director Sujeeth will kill me. It’s a big project made on a large canvas. The film has a solid cast. OG is going to be the next big thing in film industry.”

Talking about the glimpse, Venkat stated Pawan killed it and added that he was awestruck by the visuals in the glimpse. “OG” also features Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Prakash Raj, Sriya Reddy, Arjun Das, Harish Uthaman, and Abhimanyu Singh in pivotal roles. DVV Danayya is bankrolling the film which has SS Thaman’s tunes.