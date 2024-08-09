Old video of Sobhita comments on Samantha & Naga Chaitanya goes viral

Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged this morning in a private ceremony held in Hyderabad. The news was officially confirmed by Naga Chaitanya's father, Nagarjuna, who shared pictures from the event on social media, delighting fans and well-wishers.



In the wake of their engagement, an old video of Sobhita has resurfaced and is going viral on social media. The video, recorded during the promotions of The Night Manager series, features Sobhita sharing her thoughts on Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya’s ex-wife, and Chaitanya himself.

When asked about Samantha, Sobhita expressed admiration, saying, "I think her journey is super cool. If you see her filmography, the way she can headline a project is really cool.” Her comments about Chaitanya were equally positive: "I think his temperament is good. He seems like such a cool-headed, calm guy, and dignified. I really appreciate it.”

Though Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya have not acted together, they reportedly grew close over time, leading to rumors of a relationship. However, the couple kept their relationship private until today's engagement, putting an end to speculation and making their relationship public.



