Om Bheem Bush 7th Day Collection: Sree Vishnu starrer collects Rs 8.4 crore in its first week

Sree Vishnu's latest movie, ‘Om Bheem Bush,’ had a promising start. This comedy film, co-starring Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna, generated positive buzz upon release. Directed by Harsha Kanuganti and produced by Sunil Balusu under the V Celluloids banner, the movie boasted music by Sunny MR.

Early box office figures were encouraging. The film performed well in its opening days, particularly in the Nizam region (including Hyderabad), where it raked in Rs 3 crore. The rest of Andhra Pradesh contributed a healthy Rs 4 crore, pushing the total business in Telugu states to a strong Rs 8 crore. Including Karnataka and overseas markets, the total business for ‘Om Bheem Bush’ stood at a promising Rs 9.3 crore.

However, a recent downturn in collections has cast a bit of a shadow on the film's initial success. ‘Om Bheem Bush’ appears to be struggling to hold audience interest during weekdays. The collections have dipped noticeably, with the 7th day seeing a significant drop. It only managed to collect Rs 28 lakh share in Telugu states and a worldwide collection of Rs 35 lakh on that day. This brings the total week's collection to Rs 8.4 crore.

While the initial response was positive and the business decent, ‘Om Bheem Bush’ needs to find a way to reignite audience interest during weekdays if it wants to sustain its momentum and achieve box office success.