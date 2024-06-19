OMG (O Manchi Ghost) is a film worth watching with the whole family: Team at the pre-release event

The upcoming horror-comedy entertainer OMG (O Manchi Ghost) starring Vennela Kishore and Nandita Swetha in the lead roles recently generated a lot of interest with its intriguing promotional material. While Vennela Kishore is known for his comedy timing, Nandita Swetha frightens in atypical characters. Directed by Shankar Marthand and produced by Dr.Abinika Inabathuni under The Mark Set Networks banner, the film is set to release on June 21. The pre-release event was held on Tuesday. In this event,

Director Shankar Marthand said, 'Thanks to my direction team and Ritesh Rana Garu, director of Mathu Vadalara, who helped me with the scripts and dialogues of this movie. Thanks to our producer's Father Radhakrishna. This movie started because of Anup Rubens garu. Abinika produced this movie with faith in us, providing everything we needed on set. Such producers should make more films. With Anup giving RR, the movie went to the next level. All our artists acted amazingly. Andrew's camera work is excellent. Fight Master gave us the desired output in a short time. The art work is also good. Thanks to Asian Films and Balaji Films who are releasing our movie on June 21. Please watch it in theatres.'

Producer Dr. Abinika Inabathuni said, 'This is our first film as a producer. Shankar narrated the story very well. This is a film that everyone should watch in theatres. Our film is coming on 21st June. Watch the film and tell me how it was.'

Music director Anup Rubens said, 'Firstly I would like to express my happiness that Pawan Kalyan garu is taking oath as AP Deputy CM. Coming to the movie, Shankar narrated me this story during corona and I thought it was a small film. But now the movie turned out so big and amazing with great artists. The scenes between Vennela Kishore, Nanditha and Shakalaka Shankar were really good. The mix of horror and comedy is well done. Everyone will like this movie.'

Actress Nandita Swetha said, 'I like comedy a lot. Ever since Shankar told me this story, I was very excited for the shoot. I kept laughing while narrating the story. Coming with horror and comedy genres, this movie can be watched with the whole family. Our movie will make everyone laugh. Thanks to the director and producers for giving me such a good role. We all had fun shooting a good ghost movie. This movie will be liked by everyone.'

Navami Gayak said, 'Thanks to the director and producers for giving me a good role. Andrew sir presented us all well. Anup garu gave good music for the film. It was a pleasure to work with the entire team. Nandita garu supported me a lot. Our film is releasing on June 21, watch it in theatres.'

Actor Naveen Neni said, 'Thanks to our director and producers for giving me such a good role. We shot riotously on the sets. We had a lot of fun shooting the film. Everyone will enjoy it.'

Rajath Raghav said, 'It is a pleasure to work with such a good team. Andrew, our cameraman, captured everything wonderfully. Subbu's fights, Anup's RR is amazing. It was a pleasure to act with Vennela Kishore, Nandita, Shakalaka Shankar and Naveen. The more you laugh, the more you fear. Our film is coming on 21st June.