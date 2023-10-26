‘Ooru Peru Bhairavakona’ musical promotions on full swing

Promising young hero Sundeep Kishan, talented director VI Anand's fantasy and adventurous action thriller 'Ooru Peru Bhairavakona' is gearing up for release. While Rajesh Danda is producing the film under the banner of Comedy Movies, Anil Sunkara is proudly presenting it under the banner of AK Entertainments. Balaji Gutta is the co-producer of this film.

The promotional content of the film which has already released has received tremendous response. While the teaser raised a lot of curiosity about the movie, the first single 'Nijame Chebuthunna' became a chart buster hit. Recently, the makers have come up with the second single update. The second single ‘Hamma Hamma’ of 'Uru Peru Bhairavakona' will be released on 28th of this month. The lead pair Sandeep Kishan and Varsha Bollamma looked lovely and graceful in the song announcement poster.

Kavya Thapar is playing another heroine and Shekhar Chandra is composing the music for this film. Cinematography is provided by Raj Thota. Chhota K Prasad is the editor and A Ramanjaneyulu is the art director. Bhanu Bhogavarapu and Nandu Savirigana are providing dialogues for this film.