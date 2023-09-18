  • Menu
Ooth Of Jithender Reddy First Look on Sep 21st

Ooth Of Jithender Reddy First Look on Sep 21st
The film "Jithender Reddy" is generating curiosity with its intriguing teaser that says, "A hero dies once, but a coward dies every moment."

The film "Jithender Reddy" is generating curiosity with its intriguing teaser that says, "A hero dies once, but a coward dies every moment." To learn more about who Jithender Reddy is and what this video is all about, one would need to watch the movie. Directed by Virinchi Varma, known for his work in romantic films like "Uyyala Jampala" and "Majnu," this upcoming movie "Jithender Reddy" has recently released a captivating poster, piquing interest in the film.

The team is set to unveil the first look on the 21st of this month. The cinematography is handled by V.S. Gnanasekhar, and renowned Malayalam music director Gopi Sundar is composing the music. Nagaendra Kumar serves as the art director, and Raveendar Reddy is producing this high-anticipated project.

