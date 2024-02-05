‘Operation Valentine’ locks release date; film to hit screens on Mar 1

Mega Prince Varun Tej’s maiden Bollywood project Operation Valentine generated enough excitement with appealing posters, a gripping teaser that promised an edge-of-the-seat action thriller, and the first single Vande Mataram that ignited the flame of patriotism ahead of Republic Day. Meanwhile, the makers of this much-awaited Telugu-Hindi bilingual announced a new release date.

Operation Valentine will have a grand worldwide theatrical release on March 1st. The promotional activities are in full swing for the movie. The first single scored by Mickey J Meyer was unveiled in a first-of-its-kind manner at the Wagah border. And, the makers are planning to up the game in promotions, as the movie will be arriving in cinemas in a month.

Manushi Chhillar who is making her Telugu debut will be seen as a Radar Officer. The movie ‘Operation Valentine’ revolves around the indomitable spirits of the country’s Air Force heroes on the frontlines and the challenges they face protecting the nation.

Operation Valentine’ is directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada and produced by Sony Pictures International Productions, Sandeep Mudda’s Renaissance Pictures, and co-produced by God Bless Entertainment (Vakil Khan) and Nandakumar Abbineni.