‘Operation Valentine’ trailer: Promises a gripping cinematic spectacle

Amidst much anticipation, the theatrical trailer for Mega Prince Varun Tej's highly anticipated aerial war drama, "Operation Valentine," has been unveiled. The trailer, launched in Hindi by Salman Khan and in Telugu by Ram Charan, offers a captivating glimpse into the intense narrative and visually stunning sequences.

The film revolves around Arjun Dev (Varun Tej), an IAF officer haunted by nightmares of a past incident. Undeterred by his traumatic experiences, Arjun remains a fearless and adventure-loving squadron leader in love with Radar Officer Sonal (Manushi Chhillar). Against the backdrop of the Pulwama Attack, Arjun leads the Indian Air Force in an aerial strike, facing danger when a grenade hits his fighter jet. The trailer highlights the courage, intensity, and authenticity that define "Operation Valentine."









Varun Tej delivers a stellar performance as the courageous squadron leader, showcasing his versatility in both action and emotional sequences. The chemistry between Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar is evident, adding a touch of romance to the film.



"Operation Valentine" pays tribute to the unwavering courage of the Indian Air Force, presenting a visually stunning experience that seamlessly blends action, emotion, patriotism, and romance. The trailer has generated high expectations, and the film is poised to be a gripping cinematic spectacle.

Debutant director Shakti Pratap Singh Hada receives praise for his commendable writing and brilliant direction, while Hari K Vedantam's cinematography and Mickey J Meyer's background score contribute to the film's visual and emotional impact. Produced by Sony Pictures and Sandeep Mudda, with co-production by God Bless Entertainment and Nandkumar Abbineni, "Operation Valentine" is set to hit cinemas on March 1st.