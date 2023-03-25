Orange's special shows are receiving fantastic bookings all over.

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan has received an outstanding response for his performance in RRR, and he is currently busy shooting for his next film directed by Shankar. In honor of the star actor's birthday, there were plans to re-release Magadheera, but due to a few reasons, the re-release was canceled.

After receiving requests from fans, special Orange shows were organized on the 25th and 26th of March. The latest news reveals that bookings for the movie are skyrocketing, proving Charan's box-office appeal, despite the fact that Orange was a massive flop during its initial release.

However, the film gained a dedicated fan following among the youth for its unique concept. Directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, the movie stars Genelia Deshmukh as the female lead, with music composed by Harris Jayaraj. Even today, the film's songs are cherished by many.