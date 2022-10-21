Ori Devuda movie Streaming Platform and OTT Date Fixed

Ori Devuda, the much-anticipated film by Mass ka Das Vishwak Sen, is making headlines on social media these days. Recently, the movie's producers announced that leading man Victory Venkatesh would return to his role as Makkal Selvan from the original version (Oh My Kadavule).

According to Sources, Amazon Prime Video paid a sizable sum for the digital streaming rights to the movie. The addition of Venky raised the bar for the movie to a whole new level.

Mithila Palkar makes her Tollywood debut in this movie, written and directed by Ashwath Marimuthi. This film, which PVP Cinema and Sri Venkateswara Creations made, also stars Rahul Ramakrishna. Leon James composed the music, while Tharun Bhascker wrote the dialogue. If you are waiting for the digital release date of the movies, soon, the release date of the movie will be revealed by the maker