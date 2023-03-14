Oscars 2023: Allu Arjun And Amitabh Bachchan Congratulate RRR Team For Their Big Win

Yesterday was a big one for all Indian cine lovers as Guneet Monga's 'The Elephant Whispers' and SS Rajamouli's RRR movies bagged the prestigious 95th Academy Awards. Right from AR Rahman to Chiranjeevi, many film stars congratulated both teams on this great win and praised them for all their efforts. Off late, even Amitabh Bachchan and Allu Arjun congratulated the RRR team and shared their posts on their Twitter pages…



Allu Arjun

Big moment for INDIA 🇮🇳. Elated to see a Telugu song shaking at the Oscars . Biggest Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani garu , @boselyricist garu , @premrakchoreo master , brothers @Rahulsipligunj , @kaalabhairava7 , my beloved global stars , my lovely brother @AlwaysRamCharan — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) March 14, 2023

His tweet reads, "Big moment for INDIA. Elated to see a Telugu song shaking at the Oscars. Biggest Congratulations to @mmkeeravaanigaru, @boselyricist garu, @premrakchoreo master, brothers @Rahulsipligunj, @kaalabhairava7, my beloved global stars, my lovely brother @AlwaysRamCharan, our telugu pride @tarak9999 for for making the world dance to your steps & the man behind it all @ssrajamouli garu for making this magic happen . Heart touching moment for Indian Cinema #RRR".

Amitabh Bachchan

T 4585 - WE WIN ! WE WIN TWO ! WE WIN FOR COUNTRY AND PEOPLE ! WE WIN !! भारत का झंडा गाड़ दिया, विदेश में ! OSCAR 95 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 13, 2023

His tweet reads, "T 4585 - WE WIN ! WE WIN TWO ! WE WIN FOR COUNTRY AND PEOPLE ! WE WIN !! भारत का झंडा गाड़ दिया, विदेश में ! OSCAR 95".

Well, Big B also dropped long posts on his blog and praised the RRR and 'The Elephant Whispers' teams on this special occasion…

His post reads, "Took a while to understand the numbering and the DAY... but then it finally came and withers in the heat of the Sun, of sudden burst…

And what it was that kept occupation occupied was the Awards - the OSCARS 95... the 95th version of the ceremony .. organised and lit for the moment... and such a delight to find ourselves in the midst of the Colonial guests... winning and with delight to be able to tell the World : ITS OUR TURN NOW.. NOW.. OUR TURN.. !!!

The way we move forward in the World dominated by the West, to a self sufficient , independent Country is truly remarkable .. all that was out is in .. all that was there and often needed for grandeur and standing , is now here within .. all that is needed is here with us .. and may it remain so .. so help me God !! I shall return for the next DAY .. so till then…".

RRR movie won the prestigious Oscars 2023 award for the "Naatu Naatu…" song in the 'Best Original Song' category. Coming to Guneet Monga's 'The Elephant Whispers', this movie is picked award in the 'Best Documentary Short Film' category!