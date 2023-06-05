OTT: Akhil's 'Agent' to hit Ott Platform this weekend!!

Akhil Akkineni’s recent outing, Agent, turned out to be a box office disaster upon its release in April 2023. The film, directed by Surender Reddy, stars Sakshi Vaidya as the female lead and Mollywood star Mammootty in a crucial role.

Sony LIV, which acquired the movie’s digital streaming rights, initially planned to premiere the film on May 19, 2023, but later dropped the idea for unknown reasons. It was later learnt that the makers wanted to re-edit the movie for a better viewing experience, even for OTT platforms, leading to a delay in its digital debut.

According to reports, the re-editing work is still ongoing, and the movie is expected to finally make its OTT debut on June 23, 2023. However, an official announcement from the streaming service is still awaited