Panja Vaisshnav Tej's Next Film Reveals its Title

Mega hero Panja Vaisshnav Tej's latest film, directed by Srikanth N Reddy, is once again making headlines. The film stars the highly popular actress Sreeleela as the female lead.

Today, the filmmakers unveiled the first glimpse of the movie, revealing Panja Vaisshnav Tej in a never-before-seen role. He appears intense and action-packed in the teaser. The film is titled "Aadikeshava," and the glimpse showcases Rudra Kaleshwar Reddy fighting against goons attempting to seize a temple's land. More information about Rudra and the movie will be disclosed in an upcoming teaser, scheduled for release in the near future.

Aparna Das and Joju George have been cast in significant roles. This action-packed entertainer is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and S Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. The music for the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar. "Aadikeshava" is set to hit theaters in July 2023.