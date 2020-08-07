Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao's wife passes away

Tollywood: Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao is the senior most writer in the Telugu film industry. The senior actor worked on a lot of interesting projects and also turned a director. Now, a tragedy stuck his family. Venkateswara Rao's wife Vijaya Lakshmi passed away due to cardiac arrest today early morning.

Venkateswara Rao's wife Vijaya Lakshmi was 74 when she breathed her last. She has been suffering from some health related issues these days. But, she could not survive as the health got worsened.

Upon learning the news, a lot of film personalities who worked with Venkateswara Rao expressed their grief. We too extend out condolences and pray for strength to the family of veteran writer.

May Shri. Vijaya Lakshmi Paruchuri's soul rest in peace.